Alphastar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,727 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Trane Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

TT opened at $129.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.80 and its 200 day moving average is $150.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.