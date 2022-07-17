M. Kraus & Co Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.9% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $2,052,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

NYSE:PG opened at $145.07 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

