Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 561 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Yum! Brands by 703.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $118.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.73 and a 200 day moving average of $119.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.47.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

