NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 2,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,217 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.82.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

