Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 899 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,738,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock opened at $272.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $276.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.44. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.