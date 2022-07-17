Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.50 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.37.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average is $141.24.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

