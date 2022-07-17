Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.24.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

