Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $603,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware Stock Up 1.6 %

VMW stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.