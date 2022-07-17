Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Buys Shares of 2,300 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

