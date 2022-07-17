Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,070 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after buying an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,518,000 after buying an additional 4,278,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,845,000 after buying an additional 985,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

