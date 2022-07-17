The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Increased by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 2.6% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,448,175,000 after buying an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.16.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

