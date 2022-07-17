Element Wealth LLC Buys 322 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 75,364 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.5% during the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 88.9% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.