Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 3,819 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.16.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

