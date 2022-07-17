Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.6% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 137.4% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.0% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 246,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $54,662,000 after buying an additional 55,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

V stock opened at $210.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

