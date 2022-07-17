Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $377,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 371,654 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $210.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.95.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

