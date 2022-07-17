Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.42 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,192 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,951 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Boston Partners raised its stake in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,449,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,786,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Johnson Rice cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

