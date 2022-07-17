Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $156.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.91.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,085,099.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.