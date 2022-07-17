Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $16,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,833,333,000 after buying an additional 388,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,397,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,357,476,000 after acquiring an additional 150,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,623,000 after acquiring an additional 80,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,651,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $314.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.70.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

