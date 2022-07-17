AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Trimmed by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AbbVie Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.62 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.10.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

