AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Trimmed by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.62 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.10.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
