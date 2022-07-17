Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 1,396 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $62.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

