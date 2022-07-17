Gries Financial LLC Sells 5,132 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,868,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in AbbVie by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,609 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.62 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.10. The firm has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

