Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $196.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.16 and a 200-day moving average of $207.45. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.80.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.