Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 152.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 289,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,413,000 after acquiring an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total transaction of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $156.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.91.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

