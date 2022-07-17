PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.24. The firm has a market cap of $236.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.