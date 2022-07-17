Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of United Natural Foods worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 291.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Natural Foods Stock Performance
NYSE UNFI opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CL King started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.
United Natural Foods Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.
