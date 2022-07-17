Toews Corp ADV Takes $393,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

