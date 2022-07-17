Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $18,414,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 215.1% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,635,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $142.81 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 169.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

