iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Position Decreased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,684,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,066,000 after acquiring an additional 389,243 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,103,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,812,000 after buying an additional 82,482 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,345,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,135,000 after buying an additional 146,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 839,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,217,000 after buying an additional 193,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

LQD opened at $111.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.10 and a 12-month high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

