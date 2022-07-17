Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,342,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,628,000 after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SU. TD Securities upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SU opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

