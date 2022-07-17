Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 25,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SBLK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 5.9 %
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 51.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.81%.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
