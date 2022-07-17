Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $82.80 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

