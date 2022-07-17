Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after buying an additional 410,717 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,166,000 after acquiring an additional 459,778 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,112,000 after acquiring an additional 171,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $360,540,000. Institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9,360,000.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average is $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.40.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $509,850.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,201.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $509,850.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,201.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,882 shares of company stock valued at $10,229,920 in the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

