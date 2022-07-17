3,624 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

