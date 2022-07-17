Choate Investment Advisors Takes $204,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Progressive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after acquiring an additional 572,891 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after acquiring an additional 134,593 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,671,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,860,000 after purchasing an additional 115,724 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Progressive Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of PGR opened at $116.08 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

