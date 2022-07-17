BCS Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

BCS Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.24.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.37.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

