Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Edmp Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Edmp Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 3.2% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

