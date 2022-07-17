NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.1% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $157.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.70.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.