4J Wealth Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after acquiring an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average is $141.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.37.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

