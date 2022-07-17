Exchange Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 31,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 163,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 21,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 55,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Trading Up 0.7 %

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.68 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.