Merriman Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $159.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.22 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.06.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

