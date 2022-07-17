Seaview Investment Managers LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Seaview Investment Managers LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after buying an additional 304,829 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.82.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.5 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.