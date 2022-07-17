MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 125.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.37.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 109.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

