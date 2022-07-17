Acas LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Acas LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.0% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 198,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

