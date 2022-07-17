The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $371,782,000 after buying an additional 1,082,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $173.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.16.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

