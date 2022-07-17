Keeler Thomas Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.85.

Insider Activity

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.81. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $270.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

