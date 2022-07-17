Merriman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $527,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.65%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

