TownSquare Capital LLC Purchases 9,599 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $84.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $356.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

