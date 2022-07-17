Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 13,118 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $215.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.83 and its 200-day moving average is $224.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.