Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 16,600 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $10,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Power Integrations by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,621,000 after purchasing an additional 158,536 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,092.3% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 39,323 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $339,795.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,080,680.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $339,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,680.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $105,413.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $962,333. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ POWI opened at $76.49 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.26 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.44.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Power Integrations Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

