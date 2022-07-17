Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $317,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.99. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

